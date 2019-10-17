Former Badger linebacker looking to make big impression this weekend

Former Wisconsin Badger linebacker T.J. Edwards could see some meaningful playing time this weekend for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report from NBC Sports.

The undrafted rookie shocked some people when he made the team and now with linebacker Zach Brown gone and some injuries piling up, Edwards might play a big role on the Eagles defense. Coaches liked Edwards from the beginning.

“T.J. is a smart player. He came in and immediately we all knew he was going to be special. You can just see with his instincts that he was going to fit in and he was going to make it,” said teammate and fellow linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said.

Here’s the full article on Edwards’ impact going forward: https://bit.ly/35H07Yr

