Former Badger makes special delivery for frontline workers at Madison hospitals

Former Badger Jonathan Taylor is expressing his thanks for frontline workers with pizza.

Madison-area Toppers Pizza restaurants collected donations for local hospitals, including University Hospital and American Family Children’s Hospital. Those donations were matched by Taylor, who owns four franchises.

While the current Indianapolis Colt running back could not be there to deliver the pizzas on Thursday, he had a video message thanking hospital staff for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While you guys are trying to maintain your personal well-being, and the well- being of your families, you guys set aside any uncertainties, any doubts, and still go out there each and every single day and battle this pandemic head-on in order to protect the well-being of others,” says Taylor in a video message. “

The first delivery of 20 pizzas happened Thursday afternoon at University Hospital. Staff at American Families Children’s Hospital received 15 pizzas later that night.

Taylor ended his message saying, “Keep fighting the good fight, you guys are true warriors, and on, Wisconsin.”

Toppers Pizza has delivered 80 pizzas to frontline workers since May 14.