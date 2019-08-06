Former UW football player Quintez Cephus seeking readmission to UW-Madison

Former UW Badger football player Quintez Cephus is seeking readmission to the UW-Madison, after a jury found him not guilty to sexual assault charges in July.

Cephus’ attorney, Stephen Meyer, confirmed to NBC15 that his client's legal representation has filed a petition for readmission to the UW-Madison.

Myer said they are asking for a response to the request by Thursday.

On July 30 a jury in Dane County Court ruled that Cephus is not guilty of second and third-degree sexual assault charges.

Cephus was charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault for alleged attacks on two 18-year-old women.

In an email, UW-Madison Communications said:

"While we are bound by federal student privacy law that limits what we can say about any particular student situation, when the University receives a petition for reinstatement it conducts a thorough and complete review of the materials contained in the petition as quickly as possible. The timeline for response to the petition is determined by the complexity of the case being reviewed."