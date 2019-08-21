Former Badger reflects on past year with auto-immune disorder

Former Wisconsin Badger offensive lineman Travis Frederick is thanking family, friends, coaches, teammates, and fans for their support, one year after being diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder.

On August 22nd, 2018, Frederick was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

Frederick wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: "to everyone that has reached out with their story or asked for support in their or a loved one's journey you've shown me that there is a huge community of others who have been or are going through it. You are not alone, and there is hope."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre Syndrome is disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms.

"Most people recover from Guillain-Barre syndrome, though some may experience lingering effects from it, such as weakness, numbness or fatigue." the Mayor Clinic website says.

The cause of the disorder is unknown and there is no cure.

Frederick played football at Big Foot High School in Walworth, Wisconsin. He then played for the Badgers from 2009-2012. He was drafted in the first round of the 2013 by the Dallas Cowboys. He's also a four-time NFL Pro Bowler.