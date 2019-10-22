Former Badger soccer star nominated for best player in the world

Former Badger soccer player Rose Lavelle has been named to the 2019 Ballon d'Or shortlist. The Ballon d'Or is awarded annually to the best male and female player in the world, respectively. The women's award was given out for the very first time in 2018.

Lavelle played for the Badgers from 2013-2016. She played in 84 games in her collegiate career scoring 22 goals. She first featured for the national team in 2017.

At the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, the 24-year-old Lavelle was a standout player of the tournament. She started in all six games for team USA and scored in the final against the Netherlands. Her goal helped ensure a World Cup title for the United States.

20 women were named the the Ballon d'Or shortlist, including three other Americans: Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, and Alex Morgan. Ada Hegerberg of Norway won the Ballon d'Or last year, but did not play in the World Cup which could hurt her chances of a repeat win.

The winner will be announced on December 2nd in Paris.