Former Badger star Jonathan Taylor signs with Colts

Former Wisconsin Badger Jonathan Taylor officially is officially an Indianapolis Colt.

The NFL club made the announcement Friday morning. In addition to Taylor, the team also signed fellow draftees, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, tackle Robery Windsor, and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.

The details of Taylor's contract were not released. Indianapolis traded the no. 44 pick and no. 160 pick in the 2020 draft to move up and take Taylor with the 41st overall pick in the draft.

Finishing with a 7-9 record in 2019, the Colts finished seventh in the league in rushing with 2,130 yards.

With one pick, Indy adds a running back that surpassed that number his sophomore season when JT totaled 2,194 yards and 16 rushing scores.

The 2018 and 2019 Doak Walker Award winner, given to the nation’s top running back then rushed for 2,003 yards his junior season at Wisconsin, totaling 26 touchdowns, five of which came on the receiving end.

The Salem, N.J. native rushed for 6,174 yards in three seasons with the Badgers which is the most by any FBS player in any three-year span.