Former Badgers teammates say they would welcome Quintez Cephus back

The push for Quintez Cephus to return to the UW Badgers football team continues - including his former coach and teammates.

Former Wisconsin receiver Cephus is still hoping to play football for the Badgers this season, after being found not guilty of 2nd and 3rd degree sexual assault charges last Friday.

Cephus' attorney confirmed to NBC15 that they have filed a petition for readmission to UW-Madison.

While UW-Madison has not confirmed Cephus' readmission because of privacy rules, Coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers say they would welcome him back with open arms.

"If it's best for Q and it truly is for him then I know his teammates and I know how we feel, we would welcome him back,” says Chryst. “We talked to the guys and it’s not about us, it's what's best for him and if that is, then we absolutely would.”

"I would love for Q to come back, you know that’s our brother, we would love to have him back on the field flying around with us again,” says Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Badgers started fall camp last Thursday, but there is still plenty of time for Cephus to join the team as they prepare for their opening game August 30th against South Florida in Tampa.

