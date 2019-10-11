Former Beloit Walmart employee awarded $5.2 million in disability discrimination case

A federal jury awarded a former longtime employee at a Beloit Walmart $5.2 million accommodate the employee's disabilities.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an employee who has a developmental disability and is deaf and visually impaired, worked as a cart pusher at the Beloit Walmart for 16 years.

According to EEOC, a new manager started at the store and suspended the employee.The manager also forced him to resubmit medical paperwork in order to keep his accommodations. Prior to the suspension, the employee performed his job with the assistance from a job coach provided by public funding.

The EEOC states when the new paperwork was submitted, the store cut off communication and terminated his employment.

After a nearly four-day trial, a federal jury in Madison on Thursday found in favor of the EEOC and awarded the employee $200,000 in compensatory damages and an additional $5 million in punitive damages.

“Employers have a legal obligation under federal law to work with employees who need accommodations for disabilities,” said Gregory Gochanour, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Chicago District.“When companies shirk that obligation, the EEOC will fight to uphold the rights of disability discrimination victims. In this case the jury sent a strong message to Walmart and to other employers that if they fail to live up to their obligations under the law, they will be penalized.”