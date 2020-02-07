Former Brewers' manager likely to get BoSox job

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly planning to name Ron Roenicke the team's 48th manager.

There is one slight hold-up: They're waiting until the conclusion of the sign-stealing investigation by Major League Baseball before making an announcement.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that he hopes the results of the investigation are released by the time Spring Training camps open. Pitchers and catchers start reporting on Monday.

Roenicke served as the Red Sox bench coach since the beginning of the 2017 season.

The 63-year-old held the managerial job with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015, leading the club to a 342-331 record, while getting ejected ten times.

The Boston vacancy was a result of the dismissal of manager Alex Cora, who was the Houston Astros' bench coach in 2017, during the sign-stealing scandal.