Former CFO sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from Cassville company

The man who was in charge of the finances for a Cassville-based business and its sister company in Kentucky was sentenced Monday for embezzling more than $1 million from them.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Curtis Tarver pleaded guilty in August to a single count of wire fraud and, this week, was sentenced to three years in a federal prison.

The 55-year-old Spring Grove, Minnesota, man served as the Chief Financial Officer for Rapid Die and Molding Company as well as Hawley Products, which is located in Paducah, Kentucky, giving him access to their bank accounts, credit accounts, PayPal accounts and more, U.S. Attorney Scott Blader explained.

Prosecutors say, starting in 2006, he would use the companies' credit cards and checks for personal uses, transfer funds to his personal accounts via PayPal, and direct money straight from the company accounts to his own.

They said he would spend the money on home improvements, recreational vehicles, travel, and dining. He would also give the money to other people, either as a gift or a loan.

In all, the U.S. Attorney's Office said he stole $1,023,649.44.