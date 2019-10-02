IN FOCUS: MPD has a podcast and it's popular

As former Madison Police Chief Mike Koval rides off towards retirement, his legacy at the department includes something most law enforcement agencies don't have -- a podcast.

"I thought you could just put a camera on my face and I could just talk," Koval joked.

He started brainstorming ideas for a new way to reach the community in 2016, and the podcast idea came to life in 2017. He had help from Public Information Officer Joel Despain and producer Tanya Anderson.

Catch the full story Thursday on CW News at 9 and NBC15 News at 10 p.m.