Former Democratic leader Shilling takes lobbying job

Former Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling is joining Dairyland Power Cooperative to work as a lobbyist.

The La Crosse-based utility announced her hiring Monday. Shilling resigned last month after 20 years in the Legislature.

She spent the last five years as leader of Democrats in the Senate. In her new job as government relations manager she will help develop the utility's legislative, regulatory and member relations strategies at the state and federal level.

Dariyland is based in La Crosse and provides electricity to rural coops and municipal utilities serving nearly 280,000 customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois.

