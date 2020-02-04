Former Dodgeville nurse Pocan’s guest at State of the Union

A retired Dodgeville nurse will be sitting in on the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night.

Kathy Honerbaum will be Rep. Mark Pocan’s guest at the address. She was an ER nurse for more than 50 years and was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

She was prescribed a drug that costs $13,000 per month, with a $2,800 copay with Medicare Part D. Pocan says her story highlights the need for better prescription drug costs.

“No one should have to go through what I had to go through to afford medication that could help save a life,” said Honerbaum. “It is appalling that even basic medication like insulin costs families thousands of dollars. After pouring my heart out to Pfizer, I was lucky to have my drug covered, but luck should have nothing to do with our healthcare.”

The Lower Drug Costs Now Act passed in the House in December. It establishes several programs and requirements related to prescription drug costs. The Senate is currently considering a related bill.

“Kathy’s story is a heartbreaking one that is all too familiar for the millions of people in this country who have to upend their entire lives to afford their medications,” said Pocan. “Kathy’s story is a story that must be told to every Senator and President Trump as they continue to drag their feet on lowering the cost of drugs, and that’s why I am lucky to have her as my guest for the State of the Union.”

The State of the Union will be broadcasted on NBC15 at 8 p.m.

