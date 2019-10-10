Former Gov. Scott Walker, VP Dick Cheney talk security, politics at Beloit College

Former Gov. Scott Walker and former US Vice President Dick Cheney
Updated: Thu 7:14 PM, Oct 10, 2019

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -- Former Gov. Scott Walker is interviewing former Vice President Dick Cheney at Beloit College Thursday.

Cheney and Walker are set to discuss a range of issues, from national security, the 9/11 terror attacks to conservative governance in the U.S.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is hosted by the college’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter.

NBC15’s crew at the scene is also reporting protests outside Beloit College’s Eaton College building.




Protesters outside of the Walker-Cheney interview at Beloit College.
 