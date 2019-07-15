Former Gov. Scott Walker taking new job as leader of young conservative group

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is accepting a new job, leading a group aiming at inspiring young conservatives.

On Fox and Friends Monday morning, Walker announced that he's becoming the president of the Young America's Foundation, an organization aimed at introducing students to conservatism through campus programs and conferences.

Walker is set to step into the new role on February 1, 2021, when the group's current president steps down after more than 40 years. He said his agreement with the organization is to serve at least 4 years.

YAF is excited to announce that 45th Governor of Wisconsin @ScottWalker has been elected by YAF’s board of directors as president of Young America’s Foundation, effective February 1, 2021. https://t.co/DzA2d9KsDe — YAF (@yaf) July 15, 2019

The new position would keep Walker from running for election in 2022.