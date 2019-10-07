Scott Walker to interview Dick Cheney at free event at Beloit College

Former Gov. Scott Walker will interview former US Vice President Dick Cheney in Beloit this Thursday.

The event, free and open to the public, is hosted by the college’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter.

Cheney and Walker are set to discuss a range of issues, from “the power of the executive branch to the importance of a strong national defense; from the US response to the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, to the future of conservative governance,” according to YAF’s website.