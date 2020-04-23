Former Gov. Tommy Thompson calls Wis. lawmakers to work together to solve pandemic

He was governor of Wisconsin for 14 years, and spent several years as secretary of the u-s department of health and human services.

Former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson (Source: WMTV)

On Thursday, Thompson called on leaders of both parties and Gov. Evers to come together amid the Covid-19 crisis.

"This is the time to set aside partisanship. We need to get Wisconsin moving again,” Thompson said in an interview with NBC15 News Thursday.

Since Thompson was both a governor of Wisconsin and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, NBC15 News reached out to get his take on discussions about when to get Wisconsin’s tourism and hospitality industry re-opened.

Thompson said he wants to see both parties work together to hammer out a plan to re-open Wisconsin businesses safely.

"It's time to come together - it’s time to get together - it's time to come up with a plan. A plan to get Wisconsin moving. And it's not a Republican plan, it's not a Democrat plan, it’s a Wisconsin plan. And that's what we have to do right now. We're in an emergency, we're in a pandemic,” Thompson said.

While he was on board with Gov. Tony Evers' first ‘Safer at Home’ order, the former governor, who is a Republican, said he hasn't seen enough of a plan in place for re-opening businesses in Democratic Gov. Evers’ second extension of ‘Safer at Home.’

That order runs through May 26.

Thompson said the governor and lawmakers need to work together to bring in tourism, hospitality and tavern industry, and Wisconsin manufacturers and commerce to share ideas about how to open up businesses, saying a “staggered way, that's going to provide for healthy conditions, and safety for customers.”

He thinks they can find ways to safely re-open some bars, restaurants and attractions, again in a staggered fashion.

While he doesn't expect to be asked to head up a blue ribbon task force addressing this, he said he'd strongly consider it if he were asked.