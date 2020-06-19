Former Gov. Tommy Thompson named interim UW System president

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has named former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson as its interim president.

In its announcement, the Board described Thompson as a champion of public universities, highlighting his belief that the UW System is meant to serve the entire state.

“The University of Wisconsin System is the state’s most valuable asset, and I will be its biggest advocate and its toughest evaluator,” Thompson said. “No other institution in the state can do more to improve lives, communities, and Wisconsin’s economy.”

Thompson, 78, served as state's governor for 14 years, from 1987 to 2001, when he was appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services during President George W. Bush's administration. The Board of Regents say they consider his HHS experience will benefit UW as it navigates its way through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Governor Thompson is a statesman who offers the kind of leadership the UW System needs right now,” Regents President Andrew S. Petersen said. “I have witnessed his collaborative yet direct leadership style. He is perfectly suited to serve as Interim President.”

Thompson will assume the position on July 1 and will earn the minimum salary allowed by the $489,334, which was determined at the request of the former governor.

“I have known Governor Thompson since he was in the state legislature, and he understands the importance of the UW System to the state of Wisconsin, including the key role that academic research plays in economic development,” Regent Karen Walsh said. “He is a pragmatic leader who seeks solutions. He has my confidence.”

Thompson ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 and won the Republican nomination before losing to Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the general election. He currently serves a senior fellow with the Bipartisan Policy Center and chairman and chief executive officer of Thompson Holdings.

The UW System was left without a candidate for president after its only candidate, University of Alaska Jim Johnsen, withdrew his name from consideration, choosing to stay in Alaska. Since his decision, its university faculty union has called for Johnsen's immediate resignation.

Since announcing Johnsen's withdrawal, the Board of Regents said it does not plan to search for a permanent replacement for at least a year. Outgoing President Ray Cross plans to remain with UW System as a consultant for at least a year.