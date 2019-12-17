Former Jefferson Co. deputy faces felony burglary charge

A former Jefferson Co. Sheriff's deputy faces felony burglary charges after a months-long investigation that led to her firing five months ago.

According to the Sheriff's Office, its investigation revealed evidence early on that Janelle Gericke may have been involved in illegal activity. It later determined she may have tried "to gain access to a house without consent."

As the investigation progressed, the Sheriff's Office handed it off to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation Public Integrity Department to ensure the investigation remained neutral.

Gericke, who joined the Sheriff's Office in early 2016 and had been working in the Jail Division, was fired by the Sheriff's Office in July of this year, the Sheriff's Office said.

In announcing the charge against Gericke, Sheriff Paul Milbarth apologized to the people of Jefferson Co. for "embarrassment and mistrust this individual may have caused."

He also said the Sheriff's Office will continue to uphold the "values, integrity and standards" that it always had.

"The Sheriff's Office refuses to let events like this define itself and call into question the goodness of the people who work so hard every day to serve this community with honor and pride," he said.