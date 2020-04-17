Former Journal Sentinel columnist Eugene Kane dead at 63

An award-winning columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel who wrote about racial injustices and inequities has died at age 63.

Eugene Kane was pronounced dead Thursday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. No cause of death was immediately released.

Kane covered a number of beats before becoming best known for his column Raising Kane, which challenged readers to deal with race as a force in politics, culture, business and the media.

Journal Sentinel editor George Stanley says Kane was a "passionate journalist and wonderful writer who cared deeply about justice."