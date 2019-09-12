Former MSCR executive director charged with 12 counts of possessing child porn

The former executive director at Madison School & Community Recreation was charged with 12 felony counts of possession of child pornography in Dane County Court Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Jacob D. Tisue, 44, knowingly attained pornography showing children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to online court records, a not-guilty plea was entered on Tisue’s behalf.

On Sept. 3 Tisue was released on a signature bond. As a condition of his release, he cannot have contact with any juveniles, besides his own children, unless supervised by a responsible adult.

In August, the McFarland Police Department arrested Tisue and held him in Dane County Jail.

Tisue will be back in court for a status conference on Sept. 30.

