Former Madison mayor Joel Skornicka dies at 82

Former Madison mayor Joel Skornicka died at age 82.

According to an obituary posted by Madison.com, Skornicka died of a suspected blood clot. The article says Skornicka had been healthy recently, but called 911 at 6:00 Saturday morning, dying in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Skornicka received a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison in 1959, followed by a master’s of public policy and administration in 1975.

He served as mayor of Madison from 1979-1982.

Right now, funeral services are pending.

