Former Madison police officer accused of child sex crimes from before resignation

A former Madison Police Department officer was arrested in Florida on Wednesday following allegations he coerced a then-15-year-old into a sexual relationship while he was still an officer.

Morris A. Reid, 56, resigned from the Madison police force in 2013 to avoid being terminated following an investigation into allegations against him that were not related to the ones leading to this week's arrest.

In July, the MPD's Special Victims' Unit launched an investigation after Madison woman reached out to police and told investigators Reid engaged in a sexual relationship that started in 2009, when she was still a teenager, and lasted for several years.

During that time, he allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times in several locations, including in a Madison Police squad car, the Department says. He is also accused of restraining her at times, including by using handcuffs, during off-duty encounters.

While the woman's name was not released, SVU detectives commended her for "having the strength and courage to come forward."

The Madison Police Department said it was unaware of this incidents or allegations at the time of Reid's resignation.

At that time, Reid had been accused of mishandling evidence, damaging property, and engaging in sexual conduct while on duty, the Department said. The Dane County District Attorney's Office did not press charges, believing they lacked enough proof to support the allegations.

However, MPD's Professional Standards and Internal Affairs Unit investigated the accusations as well and found several violations of department policy. Facing termination proceedings, Reid chose to quit.

He moved to Florida in 2017.

Reid was booked on counts including repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement, and misconduct in public office.