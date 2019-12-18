Former Marathon County SafeRide coordinator accused of embezzlement

The former Marathon County Tavern League SafeRide coordinator is charged with stealing more than $100,000 from the SafeRide program.

Daniel Elliott booking photo (Marathon County Jail)

Investigators said Daniel Elliott, 55, would write checks from the SafeRide checking account for cash and to his bar, Kelly Club.

An investigation began after Elliott refused to show documentation to the Tavern League on the voucher program.

Court documents state Elliott managed the account from November 2013 to July 11, 2019. His main responsibility was to write checks to the cab companies and collect voucher money. Investigators said Elliott collected the $6 per voucher money from the taverns, most were paid with a check, but some paid by cash, which he would deposit into the SafeRide checking account. Elliott admitted he kept some of the cash and used it for gas and other things.

Investigators said records from 2017, 2018 and 2019 showed a shortage of $12,678. Elliott was asked for the ledger for the SafeRide account, and said he did not keep a record.

Court documents concluded with Elliott stating he would sell his house, repay the Marathon County Tavern League $100,000 and would make arrangements to obtain money for the remaining balance.

Elliott is free on $1,500 signature bond. He’s expected to learn if his case will head to trial Feb. 10.

