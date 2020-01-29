Former ‘Mighty Ducks’ child star arrested on burglary, drug charges

A former child actor has been arrested in Northern California for allegedly burglarizing a home while high.

Forty-one-year-old Shaun Weiss, best known as Greg Goldberg in the film “The Mighty Ducks,” was arrested Sunday.

Marysville police said they were called to a home about a burglary in progress.

They said they found Weiss rifling through a car in a garage, and that the car’s window had been shattered.

Police said Weiss appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Weiss was taken into custody and charged with residential burglary and being under the influence of meth.

Back in 2018, People magazine reported that Weiss was arrested after authorities determined he was publicly intoxicated, though he was released without charges.

At the time, Weiss posted on Facebook that he’d hit “rock bottom,” was headed to rehab and vowed to recover.

