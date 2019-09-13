Former Olympian & WI native speaks in Eau Claire on moving forward

Wisconsin native Suzy Favor-Hamilton gained fame as a world-class middle-distance runner, competing in three summer Olympic games.

In 2012, she admitted to eventually becoming a Las Vegas escort.

Thursday, Hamilton brought her story before an audience at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Her appearance was titled "Dismantling Shame - Moving Forward."

Hamilton focused on living with bipolar disorder and the often disastrous consequences of misdiagnosis.

"I think people want to know the journey I took and how I've recovered and how I'm still recovering. I do have bipolar and my goal and my life now is to help educate people and help save lives, and especially help people that have loved ones with bipolar understand how to deal with this," said Suzy Favor-Hamilton.