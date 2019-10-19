Former Olympic figure skater signs new book at Madison Public Library

Former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon made a stop at Madison Public Library's central location on Sat. afternoon to sign his memoir 'Beautiful on the Outside.'

Around 250 people packed into a community room to hear about his story and get a copy of the book. The event was part of the Wisconsin Book Festival, which lasts from Oct. 17-20.

Representatives with the library said people came from all over to hear Rippon's story.

"I'm pretty certain there are some people in this building for his event that have probably never come to the library before. We have seen from social media people are driving from Minnesota, Manitowoc," said Madison Public Library Digital Services and Marketing Manager Tana Elias.

Rippons book signing was just one of around 30 events on Sat. The festival runs until Sun. afternoon.