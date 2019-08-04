Former Packer J.J. Watt back in Wisconsin for preseason game

The Packers and Texans will hold a pair of joint practices Monday and Tuesday in Green Bay ahead of their preseason game Thursday. The practices will mark the return of former Badgers star J.J. Watt.

Watt tweeted shortly after he and the Texans landed in Green Bay, saying he was excited to be back in his home state.

Watt grew up a Packers fan and went to training camp once as a kid. He and other Texans players are expected to continue the tradition of riding bikes to the practice field -- something he said he never got the chance to do growing up.

The Packers offense will get the chance to compete against Watt and the Texans. Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said he's looking forward to the team's joint practice.

"I'm looking forward to the competition," he said Sunday. "I've got a lot of history going against that defense and that offense for that matter. I just think it's going to bring out the best in both team and I know it's going to be a good challenge for our guys."

