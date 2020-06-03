Former Packer Jordy Nelson headed to Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Former Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Jordy Nelson is already headed into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame - and now his home state plans to put them in its hall of fame too.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame announced the Manhattan, Kansas, native will be inducted later this year as part of its Class of 2020. Nelson played both high school and college ball in the Little Apple, heading to Kansas State University after graduating from Riley County High School.

Playing for legendary head coach Bill Snyder, Nelson starred for the Wildcats for three seasons, setting single game records for receptions (15) and receiving yards (214) as well as season records for receiving yards (1,606) and average yards per game (133.8) before being picked by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft.

Nelson spent ten years playing his home games at Lambeau Field, making the Pro-Bowl in 2014 and helping drive Green Bay to the Super Bowl LVI crown in 2010. Following the 2017 season, Nelson moved on to the Oakland Raiders. He retired a Packer, though, signing a one-day contract with the team in August 2019.

In high school, Nelson stood out in three sports for the Riley Co. High School. He won five state track championships, took the Falcons to three state tournament appearances, and was an All-State basketball selection in 2003.

