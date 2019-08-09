Former Packer great serves beer to fans

The Green Bay Packer are celebrating 100 seasons and a number of communities across the state are tipping their glasses for the Pack.

Miller Lite and former Packer great Frank Winters made a few stops around Wisconsin, including one in Monona at the Silver Eagle.

Winters met with fans and served Miller Lite. He said it was a great honor to play for the Packers.

"The fan base in Wisconsin is known worldwide. They're very well known, I think the team being owned by the public is attributed to that. People own stocks, they really want to participate and be a part of that," Winters said. "It's truly remarkable and especially up here with the fans and hopefully it'll continue for the next hundred years."

Similar events were held in Oregon, Verona Milwaukee, Appleton and — not surprisingly — Green Bay.