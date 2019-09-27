Former Packer star Don Davey swings by Madison

Former Packer star Don Davey is in Madison this weekend to celebrate the grand opening of a Firehouse Sub restaurant.

Don Davey signed autographs and took pictures with fans at the restaurant Friday, as owner of the franchise he says he's excited to give back to people in Wisconsin.

Davey grew up in Wisconsin, played for the UW Badgers before playing in the NFL as a lineman for the Packers and later for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I love the fact that we were able to open my favorite restaurant in my favorite town back in Madison, Wisconsin, and do good for the local economy. We've created jobs for the people in Wisconsin by doing this,” Davey said.

If you're going to the Badger game this weekend you can show your ticket at the restaurant for a free sub.

