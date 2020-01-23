Former Pink Floyd leader Roger Waters to perform in Milwaukee this summer

The man who driving force of Pink Floyd during its heyday in the 1970s will bring his "This Is Not A Drill" show to Milwaukee this summer as part of the North American leg of his work tour.

Roger Waters will perform at Fiserv Forum, on Saturday, Aug. 22, the arena announced Thursday. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 31. at 10 a.m. and will be available at fiservforum.com.

During an interview with Rolling Stone's Kory Grow, Waters promised the tour offers "new... no holds barred" performance.

‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself,” the rock legend said.

This year's trip to North America is the first time Waters has performed in the U.S. since 2016 show at the Desert Trip music festival and his Us + Them tour in 2017-18.