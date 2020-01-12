Former Sun Prairie High School coach killed in car crash

Stephen Riggins, the man killed in a two-car crash in Columbia County on Friday, was a former coach for Sun Prairie High School, HNG News reports.

As NBC15 News reported, 66-year-old Riggins of Poynette and his dog were pronounced dead after colliding with an Alliant Energy truck in the Dekorra Township just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say the Alliant truck failed to stop at an intersection, crashing into Riggins' vehicle.

On Sunday, HNG News reported that Riggins had in fact coached for Sun Prairie High School for 24 years, before retiring in 2008. Riggins coached cross country and track and field.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that the driver as well as Alliant Energy have been cooperative in their investigation of the crash.

“We take safety seriously at Alliant Energy, and the safety of our customers, employees and the public are our first priority. We will conduct our own internal safety investigation," Alliant Senior Communications Partner Annemarie Newman said in a statement to NBC15 News.