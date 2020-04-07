Former US AG Holder says Wis. election 'unnecessary, harmful'

Former Attorney General of the United States Eric Holder says the Tuesday election in Wisconsin is "unnecessary and harmful."

The Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, released a statement on in-person voting in Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In spite of the fact that public health experts have told everyone to practice social distancing to help fight the spread of COVID-19, the Wisconsin legislature, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and the U.S. Supreme Court are forcing too many people to wait in lines to vote today. The pictures coming out of Wisconsin are troubling. This is unnecessary and harmful," Holder said.

Holder's statement continued.

"This virus has impacted every state in the country and people of every age, race, and background have contracted it. If we do not enact electoral procedures that are health sensitive, we will be putting the well-being of all Americans – no matter their political preference - at risk. Political leaders in Congress and at the state level must begin preparations now to ensure that voters do not have to choose between staying healthy or casting a vote in November," Holder concluded.