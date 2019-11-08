Former UW fullback, Wisconsin native scores first NFL touchdown

Former UW Badgers fullback Alec Ingold scored his first NFL touchdown Thursday night for the Oakland Raiders.

With 24 seconds left in the second quarter, Ingold caught a pass from quarterback Derek Carr, scampered nine yards and dove into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Ingold emphatically spiked the ball in the end zone and soon realized that a flag was thrown on the play. Fortunately for Ingold, the penalty was an offside call on the Chargers defense. The touchdown stood.

Ingold retweeted video of his score posted by the NFL on Twitter. He wrote "#MFGA" which stands for "Make Fullbacks Great Again".

Ingold played four years for the Badgers before Oakland signed him as an undrafted rookie this season. He played football for Bay Port High School in Green Bay.