Former Wisconsin National Guard general passes away after fight with cancer

The Wisconsin National Guard said farewell to one of their leaders Wednesday.

Retired Maj. Gen. Albert Wilkening, who was Wisconsin’s adjutant general from 2002 to 2007, passed away after a long fight with cancer.

“I never had the honor of serving alongside Maj. Gen. Wilkening, but his reputation as a leader of character and courage is well known,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knaap, Wisconsin’s current adjutant general. “I join with the rest of the Wisconsin National Guard in mourning his passing.”

Maj. Gen. Wilkening commanded the Badger State's guards during trying times. He served as the deputy adjutant general for Air when the United States began the War on Terror in 2001. Wilkening then served as Wisconsin’s homeland security advisor and chairman of the governor’s Homeland Security Council.

Wilkening joined the Air Force as a pilot in 1968, eventually tallying up more than 3,000 flying hours as a command pilot on a variety of aircraft.