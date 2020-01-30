Former Wisconsin high school basketball standout criticizes UW hoops

A former Wisconsin high school basketball standout and current NBA player is criticizing the men’s basketball program at UW and their “system”.

Tyler Herro plays for the Miami Heat in the NBA. Herro was a big-time recruit out of Whitnall High School in Greenfield. He famously de-committed from Wisconsin to attend the University of Kentucky. He played there for a season and was eventually drafted 13th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Herro tweeted “the states top talent would love to play for Wisconsin but not in that system. I think you can agree ?”

The tweet is in response former Badger basketball player Zak Showalter’s tweet. Showalter was critical of Kobe King’s decision to leave the team.

Showalter tweeted: “Some play for the name on the back of the jersey, some play for the name on the front”. Showalter played for the Badgers from 2012-2017.

The tweet appears to imply that King’s decision to leave the program is selfish in nature and that he’s not a team player. Herro responded to Showalter tweeting “making the best decision for himself”

The Badgers will take on #14 Michigan State on Saturday in Madison.

