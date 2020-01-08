Former Wisconsin official to lead EPA's Chicago office

A former Wisconsin official has been appointed to lead a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regional office covering six Midwestern states.

Kurt Thiede will become chief of EPA's Region 5, which is based in Chicago and oversees operations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Thiede succeeds Cathy Stepp, who is resigning for a professional opportunity in Missouri. Previously, she was secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Thiede was Stepp's chief of staff at the EPA regional office and also served 18 years with the Wisconsin DNR.