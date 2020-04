In a time of social distancing and boredom, 16 former Badgers took advantage of the extra time on their hands at home and held a reunion from their championship track days in the 90s.

That's 16 Badgers residing in nine different states joining the zoom group chat organized by Adam Albrecht.

For some of the teammates that were apart of nine Big Ten championships during their time in Madison, it was the first time they saw or spoke to each other in over 20 years.