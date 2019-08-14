Former YMCA employee sentenced for sexually assaulting a child

A man who worked at a YMCA and sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail.

B.T. Adams, 76, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Judge Scott Woldt also placed Adams on probation for six years, and ordered Adams not to have contact with anyone under age 18, court records show.

Adams, who worked at the day care drop center at an Oshkosh YMCA, allegedly inappropriately touched the girl’s pelvic area through her clothes. The video from another date showed similar actions, and he also reached under her shirt. Adams also allegedly kissed the girl on the lips on those occasions.

The YMCA terminated Adams after the investigation started. Adams was employed at the location, at 3303 W. 20th Ave., for several years and in various capacities – including portraying Santa Claus.