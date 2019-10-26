Former addict explains why she gives back on Nat. Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Law enforcement from across the state of Wisconsin encouraged people to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul spoke at the Urban League of Madison and encouraged everyone to properly dispose of their medications.

“The opioid epidemic is the most significant public safety issue and the most significant public health issue we're facing in Wisconsin,” he said.

The Urban League of Madison is just one of countless sites where people could drop off expired, unused or unwanted drugs.

This was the first year officials are also collecting vaping devices and cartridges.

One Fitchburg woman, Renee Oashgar, said she volunteered this year to help because she struggled with addiction. She said she has been clean for several years, but her struggle with heroin ultimately put her behind bars.

“You can’t do the drugs, you can’t do heroin, you can’t take opioid pills, you can’t take the Oxycontin pills,” she said.

She said she became addicted at 60-years-old, and kept it a secret from her family. She said she decided she wanted to help others, by giving away lock boxes with the African American Opioid Coalition.

“I’m just happy that she is willing to go out and tell her story because it’s not a story that everyone wants to tell,” said the founder of the coalition, Charlie Daniel.

Oashgar said she hopes others can learn from her story.

“I can’t fix everybody, but at least I can maybe hope that the words I say to one person will pass on to somebody else,” she said.

Local police departments have information on where the various drop-off sites are.

