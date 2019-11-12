Former head of NAMI-Wisconsin accused of illegally using its credit card

The former head of a Madison-based non-profit agency has been arrested for allegedly using the organization's credit card for a number of unauthorized purchases.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Jessica L. Gruneich was booked on 18 counts of misappropriating personal identifying materials as well as a felony count of theft from a business.

The 40-year-old Gruneich had served as executive director for NAMI-Wisconsin.

The department says it started investigating Gruneich earlier in the year after receiving a tip from people who work for the organization, which is headquartered in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Highway.

The detective investigating the case determined she allegedly used the agency's credit card on items like hotel rooms, rental cars, moving expenses, and restaurant bills.