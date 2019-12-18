Former sheriff's deputy accused of breaking into home of fallen Lake Mills fire captain

A former Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with breaking into the homes of grieving people who were away attending funerals – including the family of fallen Lake Mills fire captain Chris Truman.

Janelle Gericke, 29, preyed upon people who had been listed as relatives of the deceased in local obituaries, and snuck into their homes while they attended funerals, according to a criminal complaint on Wednesday.

As NBC15 reported on Tuesday, Gericke was charged with a single felony count of burglary.

NBC15 confirmed on Wednesday that Gericke’s victims include fallen Lake Mills fire captain Chris Truman, who was killed while helping someone on the side of the Beltline in Madison last New Year’s Eve. Property records and a neighbor’s testimony confirmed it was the Truman family home.

According to the complaint, while family and friends mourned Truman’s death, a deputy recognized Gericke standing on the Truman family’s front porch.

Gericke told the deputy that she was at the home to buy a baby item via Facebook Marketplace. However, the name and address she provided to the deputy did not match where she was at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say Gericke in total tried or did break into seven homes in Jefferson County, Lake Mills, Fort Atkinson and Watertown. Four of the break-ins happened while the families attended funerals.

Gericke worked for Jefferson County Sheriff's Office since February of 2016, and was a deputy assigned to the Jail Division. She was fired on July 3, 2019.

An initial court appearance is set for Dec. 30. If convicted on the burglary charge, Gericke faces up to 12-and-a-half years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

