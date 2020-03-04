Former D.C. Everest teacher facing federal charges for producing child porn

A former D.C. Everest teacher already charged in Marathon County Circuit Court is now facing federal charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday, Travis Greil, 38, Wausau is charged with six counts of attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.

The indictment alleges that between August 2015 and February 2020, he attempted to use six minors to produce child pornography using an iPad. During this time, Greil was employed as a teacher at D.C. Everest High School. He has since resigned.

Greil is in custody in the Marathon County Jail. The date for his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison has not been set.

If convicted, Greil faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each count.

