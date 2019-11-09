Fort Atkinson based web series ‘A Dairy Tale’ release second season

A Dairy Tale is an original web series created by Dawn Trautman and Joe Lehman and it's a sentimental comedy at the crossroads of “Parks and Rec” and a Hallmark movie.

While the situations are outlandish, the architecture, accents, and agriculture will feel like home to viewers from the Upper Midwest. The episodes were filmed on location in rural Wisconsin.

Season two follows Kiersten, the former Butter Queen, and her attempt to win the Kringle baking competition.

To “binge-watch” the episodes, click here. Both season one and season two are posted to their website for online streaming.