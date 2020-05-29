Fort Atkinson man accused of attempted homicide after fire destroys Janesville home

A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly throwing a lit container at a Janesville home Thursday sparking a massive blaze.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Jacob Piper was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday and booked into the Rock County jail on five counts of attempted first-degree homicide and a single count of attempted arson.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators they saw a white man throwing a lit container at the front door of the home, in the 200 block of S. Franklin Street, around 5:45 a.m. before fleeing on foot. Two of the witnesses were able to identify the perpetrator, investigators said.

Five people were in the home at the time and managed to escape.

Firefighters said the blaze engulfed the home and burned so hot it damaged a neighboring home as well as a nearby vehicle.

Investigators said the house is a total loss, estimating the fire did approximately $150,000 to the building and its contents. The heat from it also caused around $10,000 in damage to the neighboring house and the vehicle parked on the street.

The Janesville Police Dept. said the incident is still under investigation and they are asking anyone with information about it to call them at 608-757-2244.

