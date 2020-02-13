Fort Atkinson man faces OWI count after head-on wreck with school bus

A Fort Atkinson man is accused of being intoxicated when he collided head-on with a school bus Wednesday evening in southeast Dane Co.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office, William A. Kaplan was heading south on Highway 73 shortly after 5 p.m. when his pick-up collided with the bus near the Koshkonong Road intersection, in the town of Christiana.

The driver of the bus, Janette A. Becker, suffered minor injuries in the wreck, while the other two individuals on board, identified only as a 30-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, were treated at the scene and released, the Sheriff's Office added.

The 40-year-old Kaplan was reportedly taken to a local hospital. Officials did not say how badly he was injured. His passenger, a 30-year-old man, was not hurt.

The Sheriff's Office says Kaplan was arrested on a count of OWI - 3rd offense and misdemeanor bail jumping. He also received several traffic violations.