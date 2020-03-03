Fort Atkinson woman living in Nashville safe after deadly tornado outbreak

A Wisconsin native living in Nashville says her adopted city is hurting after deadly tornadoes tore through overnight.

“I mean, oh my gosh, it was just terrible,” said Lisa Lampley. “I think we were all just blown away. We saw video overnight of what (the damage) looked like but in the morning, it just really brought a harsh reality to what happened to our city,”

Lampley grew up in Fort Atkinson, but moved to Nashville five years ago. Nashville is her husband’s hometown. The couple have two young children.

"We are okay. Our neighborhood wasn’t impacted by this tornado. But our city is devastated. Say a prayer for Nashville." she wrote on Facebook.

Lampley says her home security system alerted her to the threat.

“We were asleep and our alarm system, thank god, woke us up to let us know there was a tornado in the area,” she said. “Our sirens were going off like crazy. The sky was green and it’s just what you expect when you hear about a tornado. But we were on alert most of the night.”

Lampley says she kept up to date on the path of the tornado through local weather reports and on Twitter. The Lampleys live just south of downtown, about five miles from where the tornado hit.

“A lot of our friends on Facebook -- like all I have seen is just people just sending out the SOS because there is missing family that haven’t been accounted for,” she said. “So it’s really hard. We are all really hurting over here,”

But already, Lampley says she has seen signs of Nashville bouncing back.

“Everybody is just very tight knit, I mean especially with this situation," she said. "Everybody is just rolling up their sleeves and stepping in and helping out anyway they can and that is what makes me Nashville proud,”