Fort Bragg soldier killed by bomb in Afghanistan

A 34-year-old member of the 82nd Airborne was killed Thursday when an improvised explosive device detonated near him in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced.

Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, 34, from Morovis, Puerto Rico was killed in action when the vehicle-borne IED went off near his vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“With honor and courage, Sgt. 1st Class Barreto answered our nation’s call to deploy and serve in Afghanistan,” said Col. Arthur Sellers, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team. “In this most difficult time, his loved ones are now surrounded by a community of love and caring by members of our Paratrooper Family Readiness Group.”

The incident is under investigation.

Ortiz was assigned to the 82nd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg.

Ortiz was in Afghanistan supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.