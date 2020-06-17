Forward Madison eyes one month from potential return to the pitch

Forward Madison FC has almost reached the halfway point of its training camp that restarted three weeks ago, and now lies just over one month away from USL Leagoe One's potential return to play.

Even with workouts being voluntary, and the return to play framework stating July 18th would be the earliest return to competition, Head Coach, Daryl Shore has seen 100% attendance from his team.

"We don't know if we're going to start on July 18th or if they're (USL League One) going push it back even more." Shore said.

"What we do know is that once they give us the actual start date we'll have three weeks or 23 days prior to kickoff to actually now resume full contact, everything go soccer."

While Shore's concern has been to make sure his team is in shape for the start of the season, whenever that may begin, he's also taking their mental health into consideration.

"We're just trying to keep the guys minds right. We're trying not to over work them. Most of them for the most part are still in good spirits and going but they're all getting anxious for when they're going to announce our first game."

Under phase 2 of Dane County's Forward Dane plan, Forward Madison has been able to increase their workout group sizes from four players to 10.

To maximize productivity and still apply social distancing, FMFC is able to have 10 players training on each half of the field.

"They're just excited to be able to get on a soccer field and kick a ball around whether it was in groups of four or now as we're in groups of ten." Shore said.

"They're still itching to start kicking each other cause we still don't have contact but, they're excited to be on the field."

"I think they're starting to see that there's light at the end of the tunnel. Once we get that confirmed start date then I think it's going to be ramped up even more. And obviously start pushing the guys even more."